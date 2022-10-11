 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason open mailbag - give me your season preview questions

Send me your Boston Celtics questions and I’ll answer them before the season begins.

By Jeff Clark
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

We’re a week away from the regular season beginning, so there’s just enough time for me to answer mailbag questions. Bring me your questions and I’ll do my best to answer.

As usual, feel free to make the questions serious (do we have the right depth at center?), funny (DO we have the right depth at center?), or just plain goofy (do WE have the right depth at center?).

Of course I may just steal some of your questions for my annual preseason SWAGs too. Because I have no original thoughts anymore.

There’s a high probability that my responses will include obscure references to pop culture things that happened in the 80’s and 90’s that half (or more?) of this audience won’t get. Because I have no original thoughts anymore.

Then I’ll probably use repeating and looping themes in my writing in a self-deprecating sort of way. Because I have no original thoughts anymore.

Thanks in advance for all your wonderful questions! (no pressure)

