Celtics final preseason game pushed back to 7:30 PM EST

By Jeff Clark
Toronto Raptors (125) Vs. Boston Celtics (119) at TD Garden, Preseason Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Celtics have completed 3 of their preseason games, but have one more remaining on the schedule. The finale will be on Wednesday but the game time has been changed from 7:00 PM EST to 7:30 PM according to our own Keith Smith.

No word yet on the reason for the delay, but it may have something to do with the location. This one will be played in Montreal.

Per NBC Sports

Boston will play a total of four games — two against the Hornets and two against the Toronto Raptors — and will play its preseason finale in Montreal at the Bell Centre, home to the NHL’s Canadiens, as part of the NBA’s Canada Series.

