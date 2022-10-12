 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics sign-then-waive Reginald Kissoonlal

Kissoonlal is likely headed to the Maine Celtics

By Jeff Clark
2022 NBA Finals - Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

For those tracking at home, the Celtics made a roster move today. According to Keith Smith, they have signed and then waived Reginald Kissoonlal.

If you are wondering why the Celtics are signing and then waiving guys, understand that it is a way of funneling them to the Maine Celtics. It has something to do with the amount of guaranteed money the player can get, as opposed to signing with the G-League team straight away. Someone smarter than me will have to explain the details.

Speaking of people smarter than me, Sam Vecenie has a quick twitter thread on Reginald.

Sam isn’t talking about blocking people from the elbow location of the court, he really means blocking a shot with his elbow.

Seems like a fun guy to send to Maine and see if he sticks.

