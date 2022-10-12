Celtics sign-then-waive Reginald Kissoonlal

For those tracking at home, the Celtics made a roster move today. According to Keith Smith, they have signed and then waived Reginald Kissoonlal.

The Boston Celtics have signed-and-waived Reginald Kissoonlal, a league source tells @celticsblog and @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 12, 2022

If you are wondering why the Celtics are signing and then waiving guys, understand that it is a way of funneling them to the Maine Celtics. It has something to do with the amount of guaranteed money the player can get, as opposed to signing with the G-League team straight away. Someone smarter than me will have to explain the details.

Speaking of people smarter than me, Sam Vecenie has a quick twitter thread on Reginald.

One of best players in Denmark last year. More than doubled all but one player's block output last season while also finishing top five in scoring and rebounding. Not the highest-level league in Europe, but he's on a fast-rising development trajectory. Interesting G League flyer. https://t.co/0w9XTZnyl7 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) October 12, 2022

Think this clip encapsulates the Reggie Kissoonlal experience. Playing against guys where he can block shots with his elbow, but also has the tools to block shots with his elbow in Denmark



No idea if he ends up being good enough at processing the game, but good flyer for BOS. pic.twitter.com/YRhwdSPJK9 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) October 12, 2022

Sam isn’t talking about blocking people from the elbow location of the court, he really means blocking a shot with his elbow.

Seems like a fun guy to send to Maine and see if he sticks.