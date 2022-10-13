Report: Noah Vonleh most likely to make Celtics roster

There have been a number of roster moves in recent days, mostly related to funneling players to the Maine Celtics. However, there’s still the matter of settling the Boston Celtics roster.

According to Adam Himmelsbach, it seems like Noah Vonleh has the inside track to make the Celtics roster.

New: Where things sit with the Cs’ roster. Per sources team intends to fill all 15 spots now. Vonleh is close to securing one and the other is likely to be filled within. Also, Cs are no longer planning to add an assistant to replace Mazzulla. More: https://t.co/gKoLINU7pM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 13, 2022

If the C’s wanted to keep a roster spot open, they could keep Vonleh and waive the other camp invites. However, it sounds like the team intends to keep 15 players on the roster (in part because of Gallo’s injury).

Per the Globe

In past years, Boston has sometimes kept one spot open for added flexibility. But according to a league source, the team is planning to enter the year at the maximum allotment of 15 players, in large part because of the season-ending ACL tear forward Danilo Gallinari suffered last month. The source said the Celtics will continue to keep tabs on cuts around the league, but the final spots will most likely be filled by players who are part of Boston’s training-camp squad.

That probably means that either Justin Jackson or Jake Layman will make the team as well. There’s a chance that Mfiondu Kabengele gets converted from a two-way contract to a regular NBA contract, but they may prefer to keep the flexibility of keeping him on the 2-way.

Adam also reports that there is a stalemate in the Grant Williams extension discussions and that the team no longer is looking for an another assistant to add to Joe Mazzula’s staff.