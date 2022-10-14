Unofficial Celtics City Edition jerseys hit social media

The Celtics have a new look. Heading into next season, they’ll have Malcolm Brogdon coming off the bench as a super 6th man and Blake Griffin as a back up big. Joe Mazzulla takes over as head coach and we could see more small ball to start the year with Robert Williams recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Another version of it pic.twitter.com/NWHCvmhX9f — Jon (@jond2546) October 14, 2022

And yesterday, a leaked video and photo showing this season’s new City Edition hit the Twitterverse. This year’s version are inspired by the late great Bill Russell; it’s a “project that the league and team had been collaborating on with Russell himself in recent years.”

The team will wear them on Opening Night vs. the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday with a handful of other dates scattered throughout the regular season including Christmas. The second Russell tribute night will be on February 12th (his birthday) vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.