Celtics Regular Season Roster Reset

The Boston Celtics appear to have set their roster for the regular season. In advance of the cutdown deadline, Boston has gotten into roster compliance with 15 players on standard contracts and two players on Two-Way contracts.
Fully Guaranteed Contracts (11)
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Jaylen Brown
- Danilo Gallinari
- Blake Griffin
- Sam Hauser
- Payton Pritchard
- Marcus Smart
- Jayson Tatum
- Derrick White
- Grant Williams
- Robert Williams
Partial/Non-Guaranteed Contracts (4)
- Al Horford
- Justin Jackson
- Luke Kornet
- Noah Vonleh
Two-Way Contracts (2)
- J.D. Davison
- Mfiondu Kabengele
Depth Chart
- Ballhandlers (5): Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, J.D. Davison
- Wings (4): Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson
- Bigs (6): Al Horford, Grant Williams, Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet, Noah Vonleh, Mfiondu Kabengele
- Injured (2): Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams
Notes
- Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season while recovering from a torn ACL.
- Robert Williams was ruled out for 8-12 weeks in late-September due to further surgery on his left knee. That timeline would have Williams back in late-November on the early side, or around Christmas on the longer side. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Celtics be cautious with Williams and hold him until sometime after the calendar turns to 2023.
- J.D. Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are limited to playing in 50 games with the Boston Celtics. That game clock starts counting on November 4, when the G League regular season starts, and stops counting on March 25, when the G League regular season ends.
- Al Horford’s contract will go from $19.5 million guaranteed to the fully guaranteed amount of $26.5 million unless he is waived by January 7.
- Justin Jackson’s contract becomes fully guaranteed for $1.8 million unless he is waived by January 7.
- Luke Kornet’s contract goes from $300,000 guaranteed to $1.1 million guaranteed on Opening Night. Kornet’s contract will become fully guaranteed at $2.1 million unless he is waived by January 7.
- Noah Vonleh’s contract becomes fully guaranteed for $1.8 million unless he is waived by January 7.
- For accounting purposes towards the luxury tax, all of the partial/non-guaranteed players count for their full salaries at this point. The leaves the Celtics roughly $25.5 million over the tax line.
