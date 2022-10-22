 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must C’s: Celtics breaking records

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics broke a couple of records Saturday night

By Jeff Clark
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The 3rd game of the regular season against an up and coming Orlando Magic team isn’t exactly when you’d expect to see history being made, but we had 2 Celtics franchise records broken tonight.

In the first half, the Celtics just kept draining 3 pointers.

It was a good thing too because the Magic were hanging right in there, tied at the half.

As the game progressed, one of the Celtics hitting some of those 3’s took off in a big way. Jayson Tatum continued his hot start and set a record in the process.

Tatum ended up with 40 points, which added to his opening night 35 and his second night 29, puts him at (does math on fingers and toes) 104 through 3 games. Not too shabby.

