Must C’s: Celtics breaking records

The 3rd game of the regular season against an up and coming Orlando Magic team isn’t exactly when you’d expect to see history being made, but we had 2 Celtics franchise records broken tonight.

In the first half, the Celtics just kept draining 3 pointers.

The Celtics just set a franchise record for most 3-pointers in a first half with 14 makes. — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 23, 2022

It was a good thing too because the Magic were hanging right in there, tied at the half.

As the game progressed, one of the Celtics hitting some of those 3’s took off in a big way. Jayson Tatum continued his hot start and set a record in the process.

Most points by a Celtic through the first 3 games of a season:



1. Jayson Tatum ('22-23): 98 PTS (and counting)

2. Larry Bird ('84-85): 96 PTS

3. Larry Bird ('87-88): 91 PTS — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 23, 2022

Tatum ended up with 40 points, which added to his opening night 35 and his second night 29, puts him at (does math on fingers and toes) 104 through 3 games. Not too shabby.