Grant Williams suspended one game after bumping referee

Williams will sit out, without pay, when the Celtics face the Cavaliers on Friday.

By TrevorHass
NBA: Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
Grant Williams reacts after receiving his second technical foul against the Bulls.
Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game following his ejection Monday, the NBA announced Wednesday afternoon.

He’ll sit out when the Celtics host the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A release from NBA Communications said Williams “recklessly” made contact and directed “inappropriate language” toward an official in the Celtics’ 120-102 loss to the Bulls. He won’t be paid while he’s suspended.

The incident occurred with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter. Here’s a look at the play:

In Williams’ absence, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin are all candidates for an increase in minutes.

Williams is averaging a career-high 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a career-high 24.8 minutes per game.

