Grant Williams suspended one game after bumping referee

Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game following his ejection Monday, the NBA announced Wednesday afternoon.

He’ll sit out when the Celtics host the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A release from NBA Communications said Williams “recklessly” made contact and directed “inappropriate language” toward an official in the Celtics’ 120-102 loss to the Bulls. He won’t be paid while he’s suspended.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/52Bh8RfBSt — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 26, 2022

The incident occurred with 8:58 left in the fourth quarter. Here’s a look at the play:

Grant Williams will serve a one game suspension for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official"



(h/t @AhnFireDigital )



pic.twitter.com/RcWvFLy8pg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2022

In Williams’ absence, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin are all candidates for an increase in minutes.

Williams is averaging a career-high 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in a career-high 24.8 minutes per game.