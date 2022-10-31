Must C’s: Batman of Boston

Batman is back.

After serving a one-game suspension on Friday night against the Cavaliers, Grant Williams returned in all his glory against the Wizards on Sunday. A night before Halloween, the self-appointed Celtics Cape Crusader arrived at TD Garden in his Batsuit:

Williams racked up 10 points, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc with three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes against the Wizards. Since the start of preseason, he’s expanded his utility belt to include driving close outs and finding the open man.

According to NBC Boston’s Abby Chin, Boston’s Bruce Wayne watched the overtime loss to Cleveland at his dining table, live tweeting the game and yelling at the television. But in a start-to-finish win vs. Washington, Williams was asked what it took to win in a blowout.

“We kept Boston safe,” he replied with the Dark Knight’s signature raspy voice.

But here’s the capper with a special (NSFW) guest appearance from Jayson Tatum: