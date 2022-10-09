 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 10/9/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Grant Williams vs Hornets 10/7/22
Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Globe Celtics coach Ime Udoka rose fast and fell hard

CelticsBlog Depth shines in preseason win: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Charlotte Hornets

NBC Sports Boston Draymond Green believes punching Jordan Poole won’t affect Warriors’ winning

Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker hasn’t received interest from NBA teams

NESN Kemba Walker Has ‘Some Regrets’ Playing For Celtics In NBA Bubble

Noah Vonleh Making Strong Push For Spot On Celtics Roster


Celtics Wire S/N ranks Celtics’ Smart in NBA’s top half of starting point guards

Celtics history: H. Walker, Risen, K., J. Anderson born; Rollins dies

What can Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet give the Celtics?

Boston’s Jayson Tatum cracks top 3 in S/N’s 2022-23 top small forwards

Will Blake Griffin bring out the best of Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum?

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics rumors: Joe Budden reveals wild Ime Udoka affair wrinkle

Boston Celtics: 3 reasons Blake Griffin is a fantastic signing

CLNS Media/YouTube Honoring Bill Russell’s legacy and talking Boston basketball with Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Sir Charles in Charge NBA: 2022-23 Eastern Conference pre-season playoff projections

Sportscasting Blake Griffin the ‘Perfect Fit’ for the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker Remains High On the Boston Celtics

Sporting News Top NBA bench players for 2022-23: Ranking all 30 best reserves

SI com Steve Clifford Discusses Preseason Loss to Boston

Clutch Points Top 50 players entering 2022-23 NBA season

Heavy Celtics Rumors: Noah Vonleh Has ‘Inside Track’ to Opening Night Roster

Celtics Urged to Trade Recent Guard Addition This Season

The Sports Rush “I Just Want to Be Able to Play Ball Like I Love to Do! Don’t Care if It’s off the Bench”: Kemba Walker, the $140M Contract Holder is Making His Case to Play a Role -


Mavs Moneyball The Boston Celtics are ridiculously good

Hoops Rumors Celtics Notes: Griffin, J. Jackson, Hauser, Kabengele

Eagle Tribune Long way home: Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh back where it all started

