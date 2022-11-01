 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brooklyn Nets will consider hiring Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash

After the Nets and Steve Nash agreed to part ways today, Boston’s head coach was first among rumored candidates.

By Simon Pollock
/ new
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

UPDATE: Reporting from both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania suggests that Boston’s Ime Udoka is the frontrunner to take over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Wojnarowski suggested the move could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours. Charania reported that the Nets plan to hire Udoka.

The Brooklyn Nets are interested in hiring the Boston Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka and Boston may be willing to let them, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brookyln’s interest in Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics just weeks before the 2022-2023 season began for violation of team policies, came in practically the same breath as reporting that the Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash. Nash arrived in Brooklyn in 2020 to shepherd the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving juggernaut roster and oversaw the team’s brief dance with James Harden.

Udoka is still technically with Boston, which means the team would need to allow him to vacate his contract. According to this initial news, Celtics leadership seems prepared to do that, even though that would mean sending a successful coach to a division rival.

Wojnarowski also reported that Brooklyn will consider Quin Snyder, who left the Utah Jazz after the 2021-2022 season. Jacque Vaughn will handle interim coaching duties.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Celtics Blog Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Boston Celtics news from Celtics Blog