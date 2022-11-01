Brooklyn Nets will consider hiring Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash

UPDATE: Reporting from both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania suggests that Boston’s Ime Udoka is the frontrunner to take over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. Wojnarowski suggested the move could be finalized in the next 24-48 hours. Charania reported that the Nets plan to hire Udoka.

Brookyln’s interest in Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics just weeks before the 2022-2023 season began for violation of team policies, came in practically the same breath as reporting that the Nets had parted ways with Steve Nash. Nash arrived in Brooklyn in 2020 to shepherd the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving juggernaut roster and oversaw the team’s brief dance with James Harden.

Udoka is still technically with Boston, which means the team would need to allow him to vacate his contract. According to this initial news, Celtics leadership seems prepared to do that, even though that would mean sending a successful coach to a division rival.

Wojnarowski also reported that Brooklyn will consider Quin Snyder, who left the Utah Jazz after the 2021-2022 season. Jacque Vaughn will handle interim coaching duties.