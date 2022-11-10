Malcolm Brogdon out with hamstring soreness against Nuggets

After leaving yesterday’s blowout win over the Pistons in the second quarter and being ruled out at halftime, Malcolm Brogdon is officially out for tomorrow’s tilt versus the visiting Denver Nuggets with right hamstring tightness.

It’s possible that Brogdon tweaked his hammy on this drive halfway through the second quarter. He drives hard toward the rim, stops short on a retreating Isaiah Livers, and comes up a little gimpy. He’d leave the game for good on the next dead ball two minutes later playing just under eight minutes and hitting one three-pointer.

Over the previous five games, Brogdon had really found his stride leading one of the best second units in the league averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and four assists in just under 25 minutes a game.

Brogdon has not played more than 56 games in each of the last three seasons. His high usage in less playing time was Boston’s plan to capitalize on his effectiveness without straining his body, but now, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate will miss at least one game and most likely a second with the Celtics playing back-to-back in Detroit on Saturday.