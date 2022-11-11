Must C’s: IT back in the Bean

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Isaiah Thomas comes up clutch in Boston.

At the YounGameChanger Foundation’s Bowling Bash, IT surprised Marcus Smart at his charity’s event Thursday night:

Smart’s YGC is focused on:

The mission of my foundation is to serve as a source of guidance, motivation, encouragement and empowerment for inner-city student-athletes to be GameChangers on and off the court or field. To create opportunities through education, sports and mentorships with a special emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) experiences. To provide inspiration and life-changing experiences to pediatric cancer patients and their families.

To support Marcus and all his good works, you can DONATE HERE.

For what it’s worth, the Celtics were granted a Disabled Player’s Exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari and have yet to fill that roster spot. There seems to be a flirtation with bringing back IT every season since he was dealt to Cleveland five years ago. He’s always felt the love from the city, but as of yet, the franchise hasn’t shown that love back...yet.