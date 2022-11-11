 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must C’s: Payton Pritchard caps highlight play against Nuggets

Multiple hustle plays ends with Fast PP steal and score.

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Any of these would have blown the roof off TD Garden.

The Luke Kornet one-handed floater in the lane.

The Payton Pritchard offensive rebound to a cutting Derrick White.

The Kornet transition put back.

The Sam Hauser top-of-the-key open 3.

No, no. It was Pritchard’s sneaky steal and layup that got the hometown faithful and starters off the bench and cheering on to the parquet.

After being up as many as 16 points, the Celtics are ahead 66-57 at halftime against the Nuggets.

