Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/12/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place

By flceltsfan
Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum vs Nuggets 11/11/22
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Celtics expect Malcolm Brogdon back ‘sooner than later’ as he deals with hamstring tightness

Jayson Tatum scores 34, Celtics’ depth comes through in win over Nuggets

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard stays prepared, makes most of opportunity in win over Nuggets: ‘I live this’

Globe Marcus Smart explained why ‘it means a lot’ to have Isaiah Thomas show up at his charity event

7 takeaways from Celtics vs. Nuggets: Tatum, Brown outplay Jokic


Kemba Walker advised Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown ‘to love each other’ during rough patches

Payton Pritchard is the beneficiary of Malcolm Brogdon’s hamstring injury, which doesn’t appear serious

Celtics’ scorching offense sets the tone early in wire-to-wire win over Nuggets

Celtics putting in the work to finish games stronger this season

Celtics star Jaylen Brown finds inspiration in 91-year-old social activist Jean McGuire

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Nuggets 11/11/22

Preview: Boston CeMust C’s: Payton Pritchard caps highlight play against Nuggets

CelticsBlog Must C’s: Payton Pritchard caps highlight play against Nuggets

Celtics fast-paced offense runs circles around Nuggets, Boston wins 131-112

Payton Pritchard answers the call against Denver

Keeping composure before pulling away: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Denver Nuggets

Celtics’ league-leading offense has been built on a foundation of trust


ESPN Nuggets vs. Celtics - NBA Game Recap - November 11, 2022

Celtics .com Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash

Keys to the Game: Celtics 131, Nuggets 112

Horford’s Lights-Out Shooting Continues in Career Night vs. Denver

11/12 Game Preview: Celtics at Pistons


NBC Sports Boston Nikola Jokic may be two-time defending MVP, but Jayson Tatum is better

Brian Scalabrine: Jayson Tatum ‘should be the favorite’ for NBA MVP

Celtics vs. Nuggets takeaways: Jayson Tatum outduels Nikola Jokic in C’s win

Al Horford credits Smart, Brown and Tatum for Celtics’ success on offense

Jayson Tatum: Start to the season, “night and day” compared to last year

Jayson Tatum: Al Horford “one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”


NESN Where Jayson Tatum’s MVP Odds Stand Since Start Of Season

Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Stars Shine Bright In Win Over Nuggets

Payton Pritchard Stayed Ready, Made Difference Vs. Nuggets

This Al Horford Adjustment Pays Dividends In Win Vs. Nuggets

Playing Against Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum Looked Like The MVP


CBS Boston With Malcolm Brogdon out, who will step up off Celtics’ bench vs. Nuggets?

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

Celtics history: Rick Robey extended; Andre Turner debuts

Boston big man vet ranked 8th-best player from 2009 NBA draft class


Is superstar Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the NBA MVP conversation?

On ’22-23’s surprising start, what it means for Celtics’ trade options

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston’s 131-112 demolition of Nuggets

Nuggets at Celtics: Boston dominates Denver 131-112 at TD Garden


Mass Live Four takeaways as Celtics beat Nuggets 131-112 to win 5th straight game

Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he shouldn’t be trade bait in win over Nuggets

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum talks whether he’s entering his prime as scoring soars

Joe Mazzulla has Celtics offense on pace to make NBA history

Al Horford has unlocked Celtics’ offense embracing role as shooter


Boston Sports Journal BSJ Live Coverage: Boston Celtics (8-3) vs. Denver Nuggets (8-3), 7:00 p.m. - Two four-game winning streaks on the line

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 131, Nuggets 112 - Tatum plays like an MVP, combines with Brown for 59, 5th straight win

Celtics are passing the ball more, which is helping them turn the ball over less


Hardwood Houdini Nets out on former Boston Celtics coach: Mazzulla should now be HC

Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from blowout victory against Nuggets

Boston Celtics: Pros and Cons of an Anthony Davis trade

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons prediction, odds, TV channel Nov. 12


CLNS Media/YouTube Joe Mazzulla: “Our guys have bought into making each other better.” | Celtics vs Nuggets

(532) Payton Pritchard: “I’m Just Excited to be Out There Playing Again.” | Celtics vs Nuggets

Al Horford on Celtics Offense: “Jayson, Jaylen, & Marcus, it starts with those 3 guys.” | BOS vs DEN

Jaylen Brown Jokes that Payton Pritchard “Needs to get his a** back on defense” | Celtics vs Nuggets

Jayson Tatum: “It’s night & day this season from how we started last season” | Postgame


NBA .com Kia MVP Ladder: Nikola Jokic rising as Top 5 gets shake-up

Are Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best duo in the league?

Clutch Points Celtics’ Marcus Smart reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ major surprise

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown accomplish feat no other teammates have done this season

Jayson Tatum goes double-barreled on Celtics history in just one night


Denver Stiffs Recap: Nuggets lose their first matchup versus the Celtics this season

Techno Sports Nifty Games Launches NBA Clash For Mobile; NBA Stars Jaylen Brown & Jamal Murray Named as Highlight Athletes

Heavy Joe Mazzulla Says Payton Pritchard is ‘Always Going to Be Ready

Celtics Warned Against Trading For $46 Million Backup Center

Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Clowns Payton Pritchard’s Defense


CBS Sports How the Boston Celtics’ new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents

NBA Power Rankings: Surprising Jazz earn top spot; Nets jelling without Kyrie Irving; Lakers hit rock bottom

SI .com Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Nuggets: Tatum Outduels Jokic in Boston’s Fifth-Straight Victory

Here’s Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Landed On NBA’s Latest MVP Ladder

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Nuggets Game


The Crimson Celtics Forward Grant Williams, Team Executives Talk Philanthropy, Sports Business

Bleacher Report Twitter Loves Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s Stellar Outing as Celtics Beat Nuggets

Denver Gazette Nuggets notebook: Denver’s improving defense takes step back against Boston’s league-best offense

Mile High Sports Nuggets defense falters against Boston Celtics, lose 131-112 -


The Sports Hub Highlights: Celtics remain red hot with win over Nuggets

Talkbasket Payton Pritchard: “I’m just excited to be out there playing again”

Sportsnaut Celtics bring five-game winning streak to Detroit

Basketball Network Brian Scalabrine explains why “complete” Jayson Tatum “should be the favorite” to win MVP

SB Nation The NBA’s biggest offseason trades, graded after one month

