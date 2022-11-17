Open mailbag: Everything is awesome!

If I’m dreaming, don’t wake me. This Boston Celtics team has the best record in the league, the best offense in the league, a top candidate for MVP, and we still haven’t played a game with Robert Williams III yet. No matter who sits out a game or two, someone else steps up and contributes to winning. This team is hungry, focused, and mature. They are awesome, fantastic, superb, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. I’ve run out of adjectives.

We have plenty to talk about and write about and believe you me we will continue writing about it. But I also wanted to give you guys a chance to steer the conversation. We’re 15 games into the season and the sample sizes are getting big enough to trust.

Do you want to talk about Tatum’s MVP chances? The development of Grant Williams? Sam Hauser’s gorgeous jumpshot? Payton Pritchard’s always ready contributions? Give me your questions and I’ll do my best to answer. I make no promises to contain my excitement though. Look for realism and level headed analysis elsewhere.