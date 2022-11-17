Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) listed as probable against the Pelicans

The Boston Celtics announced that Malcolm Brogdon is officially probable for tomorrow night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing essentially the last week of action with right hamstring tightness.

Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) - PROBABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) - QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2022

Brogdon exited last Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets in the first half after feeling some tightness, which caused him to miss the next 3.5 half games. While he’s been out, though, the Celtics have continued to extend their winning streak, culminating in a 25-point win last night against the Atlanta Hawks without either Brogdon or Marcus Smart. Getting Brogdon back should help the Celtics feel even more secure in extending the win streak.

Speaking of Marcus Smart, he’s dealing with ankle inflammation that caused him to sit out the last game against Atlanta. He was previously probable for Atlanta before ultimately sitting out, so the fact that he’s questionable now may point to him sitting out another game to get more rest on the ankle. The regular season is a marathon, not a sprint.

If Smart can’t go and Brogdon can play, don’t expect to see a change to Atlanta’s starting lineup. Brogdon has played in a reserve role all year that may very well earn him Sixth Man of the Year honors in a few months’ time. Derrick White performed admirably in Smart and Brogdon’s absence, so I can see Joe Mazzulla continuing with that group that also features Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams and Al Horford.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been without Zion Williamson the last two games with a right foot contusion. Boston will take on the Pelicans tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans.