CelticsBlog announcement - adding two great podcasts to our feed

We have an announcement! The CelticsBlog Podcast Feed is debuting 2 new podcasts in the coming days. For those who formerly subscribed to the feed to hear shows like CelticsPod and Celtics Pride will have these new shows appear in the feed automatically. If you haven’t already subscribed, please do so now so you don’t miss out on the new shows!

I say “new” shows because they are new to our feed, but they are actually veteran podcasts with a great hosts and a great addition to the site as a whole. Here’s a quick introduction:

Green With Envy - You may recognize these familiar voices since they co-hosted with Adam Taylor on CelticsPod. Will Weir and Greg Maneikis have shared a passion for the Celtics since they were childhood friends.

First to the Floor - Formerly known as the Celtics Reddit podcast, Ben Vallis, Wayne Spooney, Jake Issenberg, Jackson Bauer, and Joe Tiddy combine their diverse voices with listener interaction.

In both cases, you can look forward to a blend of analytic breakdown and a fan’s passionate perspective. They’ll be dissecting the games, looking ahead to the upcoming schedule, exploring new storylines, playing armchair GM, and generally doing all the same stuff we do on CelticsBlog, except coming through your earbuds instead of written on your screen.

As an avid podcast consumer I’m always listening to one podcast or another. In my car, working out, or just doing chores, I have podcasts on all the time. So I’m personally excited to add these great shows to our CelticsBlog feed.

Just search for CelticsBlog on your podcast platform of choice and like and subscribe. We’ll take care of the rest! Enjoy the shows!