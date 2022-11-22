First to the Floor joins CelticsBlog podcast feed with reactions to the loss to the Bulls

Wayne Spooney here from the First to the Floor Podcast. As you may have seen, First to the Floor has been added to CelticsBlog podcast feed. I think I can speak for the whole F2F team when I say we are extremely excited. First, let me give a massive thanks to Jeff and CelticsBlog for letting us join the team and taking on a podcast that was, until recently, strangely named after a Reddit page. If you are a longtime listener of the pod, thank you as well. We wouldn’t have this opportunity without everyone listening, sharing, liking, and making fun of us in the comments. Yes, I do say Javale McGee’s name wrong, and I won’t ever stop!

Second, if you don’t know who we are, let me take a second and try to explain. Do you have a friend that’s uncomfortably obsessed with the Celtics? He knows his stuff, but also sometimes you don’t feel like listening to him? Or maybe you are that friend. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if 5 of those guys created a podcast? Me neither, but the results are probably pretty close to what we’ve got with the First to the Floor Podcast.

You’ll also notice very quickly that most of our 5 members have accents (I still can barely understand them and usually just nod and wait for my turn to talk). Ben, our fearless leader, Jackson, and Jake hail from Australia, while Joe is next door neighbors with Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pip over in New Zealand. Meanwhile I’m some 10,000 miles across the planet in West Virginia for some reason. I’m not even sure how I got here after growing up in western Massachusetts. Ben, Jackson and Joe have been doing the pod for over 5 years now. They started during the doomed final Kyrie season, but somehow still continued on after. I joined about a year and a half ago, and we added Jake to the team this summer.

As far as content goes, we have about 300 collective years of Celtics fan experience (that’s a rough approximation). We aim to hit the sweet spot between obsessive fandom and objective analysis. Most of our episodes will be a breakdown of the most recent games combined with discussion of the news of the day and a look ahead to the next few games. If I have any say, the episode will also almost certainly include a discussion of how we should trade for PJ Washington. I think you’ll find that the 5 of us all look at the game a little differently and I hope that will keep things fresh and interesting for our listeners. Plus, it takes a lot more time to get tired of listening to 5 people, just when you are sick of hearing me, you might get a whole new crew on the next episode *points to head knowingly*.

So, thanks for reading and we hope you love the pod and stick around for the long haul, or at least hate the pod but listen anyway.

As for this episode, this is a classic post-game pod. We breakdown where the Celtics came up short against the Bulls while highlighting the few bright spots. This may shock you, but being 13-4 takes some of the sting out of a loss. We also celebrate the imminent return of Rob and discuss the newest Jaylen situation (very, very briefly). Hope you enjoy and please subscribe to the CelticsBlog feed on whatever podcast platform you prefer.