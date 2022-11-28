Horford Out, Brown Questionable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics are going to continue their trend of resting Al Horford on back-to-backs as they look to manage his minutes and playing time with a keen eye on the post-season, as such, he will not be participating in Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and is listed as ‘out’ on their injury report.

Jaylen Brown is also a game-time decision to participate in Monday’s game, as he is listed as ‘questionable’ due to neck stiffness, just hours after he starred in the Celtics' 130-121 victory over the Washington Wizards. However, Jayson Tatum will be back in the rotation, having sat out Sunday’s game against close-friend Bradley Beal.

Luckily for Boston, they boast considerable depth this season and will have plenty of starting-caliber talent to choose from when they face off against Charlotte, something which Malcolm Brogdon discussed when speaking in his post-game press conference following a strong showing against Washington.

"We're as effective as a lot of first units in the league"



“I think they’re taking our bench super serious. We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league, in terms of efficiency on both ends. So, they’re taking us serious, they’re scouting us hard. More than I think they do in most second teams. So, we’ve gotta keep playing at the level we’re playing at,” Brogdon said.

Horford’s absence will open the door for Luke Kornet and/or Noah Vonleh to get a bump in their minutes, while it will be interesting to see if Joe Mazzulla sticks with a double-big line-up, or reverts to the single-big rotation he utilized to begin the season.

The Celtics have won 16 of their 20 games so far this season and will be entering the contest against Charlotte on a 3-game winning streak, with the hope of making it four consecutive victories.

For reference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (knee surgery), Gordon Hayward (left scapula fracture), Dennis Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain), while Terry Rozier is listed as probably following his spout with illness.

The contest between Boston and Charlotte is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern.