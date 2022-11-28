Must C’s: Blake Griffin turns back the clock

Forget that the Celtics just finished the first half making 14-of-25 from behind the arc en route to a 78-55 lead over the visiting Hornets. Alert! Alert! Alert! Blake Griffin just took off.

It was exactly on the level of 2011 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but hey, more than a decade later, it was nice to see the 12-year veteran and overall good dude get up one more time.

VINTAGE BLAKE GRIFFIN @blakegriffin23 pic.twitter.com/CwiT59EAlm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2022

We NEEDED to see that Blake dunk from another angle pic.twitter.com/uEojfd3O3L — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 29, 2022

The smile on Griffin’s face says it all.