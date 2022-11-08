 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today is Election Day. Find your poll and make your voice heard.

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Just like you miss every shot you don’t take, don’t miss this chance to make a difference on Election Day.

“Voting is important because it’s your chance to use your voice, to have an effect on the system that we participate in,” Jaylen Brown said in the NBA’s Get in the Game public service announcement.

It’s one of the few ways in this country that we can exercise being part of a democracy and making change and being part of the change,” echoed Malcolm Brogdon.

Here’s Grant Williams on the importance of local elections and not just the national stage:

