Robert Williams, Al Horford out vs. Warriors

After all the hullabaloo surrounding a potential season debut for Robert Williams, it would appear that we’re going to have to wait a bit longer. The Celtics have officially ruled him out of Saturday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, meaning we might have to wait until later in the team's current West Coast road trip before we can finally see the bouncy big man return to the lineup.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Golden State:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2022

In an additional blow, Al Horford will also be unable to participate in the NBA Finals rematch, as he continues to be out under league’s health and safety protocols. As such, Boston will come into the contest with Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet as their only recognized centers, as Mfiondu Kabengele is currently with the Maine Celtics courtesy of his two-way contract and has not traveled with the team.

In fairness, the Celtics has the same issue when they faced the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and that ended up being a blowout victory, so there’s little reason to worry. However, getting the chance to see Williams return for the first time this season would have been an enjoyable subplot in what has been an opening few months full of joy and wonder.

From the Warriors' side, they will be without perimeter defensive powerhouse Andrew Wiggins, who is set to miss the game due to a right abductor strain, and veteran winner Andre Iguodala due to a hip injury.

Unlike the Celtics, the Warriors have struggled to find their top gear so far this season, as the perils of straddling two contention timelines are starting to rear their ugly head. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean Golden State should be taken lightly; after all, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are all still in the rotation and are capable of turning a game within minutes.

The Celtics and Warriors will face off at 8:30 pm EST, as Boston looks to continue building on their amazing start to life under Joe Mazzulla and will also be hoping to exercise their playoff demons by overcoming the team that beat them to an NBA championship last season.