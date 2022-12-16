 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must C’s: Robert Williams slams home first dunk of the year

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

After missing the first twenty-nine games of the season, Robert Williams is back and it didn’t take him too long to reintroduce himself to the TD Garden crowd:

Now, The Time Lord did pick up three quick personal fouls in just over four minutes of playing time, but a little rust and some timing issues are to be expected. For now, let’s just appreciate that after six months of rehab, we’re welcoming back a Second Team All-Defensive center and one of the most exciting players on the Celtics.

And just after checking back in to start the second quarter, we got our first RWIII rejection:

