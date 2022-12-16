Must C’s: Robert Williams slams home first dunk of the year

After missing the first twenty-nine games of the season, Robert Williams is back and it didn’t take him too long to reintroduce himself to the TD Garden crowd:

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/i3vK1LpLbg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2022

pic.twitter.com/qxGJkuAU7Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2022

Now, The Time Lord did pick up three quick personal fouls in just over four minutes of playing time, but a little rust and some timing issues are to be expected. For now, let’s just appreciate that after six months of rehab, we’re welcoming back a Second Team All-Defensive center and one of the most exciting players on the Celtics.

And just after checking back in to start the second quarter, we got our first RWIII rejection: