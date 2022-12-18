Al Horford fined $25K for elbowing Moe Wagner

Boston Celtics big man Al Horford was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his Flagrant 2 foul and ejection on Friday:

The following has been announced by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/WwLIQfh3T7 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 18, 2022

On an inbounds play near the start of the second half on Friday night, Horford threw an elbow at Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic. The officials called a foul on Wagner for the initial contact, but then reviewed Horford throwing the elbow. Following the review, Horford was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.

The Celtics were trailing 66-55 at the time when Horford was ejected. Jayson Tatum made a free throw as a result of Wagner’s away-from-the-play foul. The Magic then went on an 9-0 run to open up a 19-point lead. Boston never truly threatened after that point.

Orlando went on to win the game 117-109.

The Celtics and Magic will meet in the second game of their two-game mini-series on Sunday afternoon. Horford is not listed on the injury report and will presumably be available to play in that rematch.