First to the Floor: in their darkest hour, the Celtics rediscovered their identity

It’s a common Hollywood trope. After struggling against evil for the majority of the movie, all looks lost for the hero, but then, they rise from the ashes and win the day. You see it everywhere in mainstream media. Harry Potter and the Horcruxes, Frodo and the Ring, and, perhaps more commonly known, Stella and her groove. Sports are great because a season is a narrative that’s occurring live, where no one knows the outcome, other than maybe Tim Donaghy. Every season a chapter for the franchise, and the Celtics are in the midst of an interesting one. In this episode of First to the Floor, we bring some effusive, maybe even annoying, positive vibes and explain why we are still bullish on the Celtics’ chances to win the One Ring to Rule Them All.

All was lost against the Indiana Pacers. Facing a 30-point deficit in the 3rd quarter with boos raining down from the 300-level of the TD Garden, the Celtics could have folded. But they didn’t. Instead, they got back to what brought them the best record in the NBA. It started with Jayson Tatum attacking the rim relentlessly.

Jayson Tatum is good. pic.twitter.com/172IeCOYfs — Wayne Spooney (@WSpooney) December 23, 2022

Then came the defense. I forgot what it was like to watch this team REALLY care about defense. When it’s going, man, is it really going.

Another strong defensive possession. Switching is crisp, and the active hands are nice to see. pic.twitter.com/Urkk7KBeuf — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) December 22, 2022

They were so close to pulling off the almost impossible. I say “almost” because, well, they’ve done this before.

CELTICS OVERCOME 32-POINT DEFICIT AND BEAT THE SPURS IN OT



Jayson Tatum:

60 POINTS

20/37 FG

5/7 3PT

15/17 FT

8 rebounds

5 assists

0 turnovers pic.twitter.com/2kf17bsoO2 — Overtime (@overtime) May 1, 2021

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Derrick White continued to struggle. Jaylen Brown had some mishaps. Aaron Nesmith dunked several times. Haliburton hit more than several threes. Chris Duarte made some of the most outrageous shots I’ve ever seen. Even still, it took two blown calls for the Pacers to hold on to their 30-point cushion. Maybe this Celtics team won’t win the title this year, but I’m sure as hell not counting them out. Sometimes, the darkness has to be seemingly all consuming before the light can really shine, and man, did those Celtics shine in that second half. Here’s to Banner 18.

I hope you enjoy the episode and as always, thanks for listening!