Marcus Smart (illness) probable to return, but Robert Williams caught the bug and is questionable

The mid-December sickness bug is making its rounds in the locker room, holding Marcus Smart out of Wednesday night’s loss against the Indiana Pacers. While it is fortunate that he seems ready to suit up again tonight, it appears that Robert Williams III is the latest to catch the non-COVID illness bug. He’s questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Marcus Smart (illness, non-COVID) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (illness, non-COVID) - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/1CC2u6R3tx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 23, 2022

Robert Williams had an excitable return to action after missing most of the season so far due to recovery for his left knee surgery. Against the Pacers, though, he looked very comfortable, and the Celtics looked at their best in his limited minutes (especially when he shared the floor with Al Horford). It’s no excuse for their poor play of late, but the Celtics still haven’t really been whole at any point.

Since Robert Williams returned, the Celtics have been without Al Horford (ejection), Jayson Tatum (rest), and Marcus Smart (illness) at various points. The full reunion may have to wait even more if Rob sits out tonight. The Celtics have a lot of experience playing without him this season, with players like Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet and Noah Vonleh stepping up. However, with the offense sliding this month, it would be nice to have the whole team ready to suit up tonight to get ready for their Christmas Day matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics take on the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.