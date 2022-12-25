Happy Holidays from CelticsBlog

Yeah, I know, this is corny and sappy, but that’s just the kind of guy I am.

As you get ready to spend your time with family and friends and the Celtics, I wanted to take a moment to thank you for being part of our family. Sports are a wonderful connector for people that normally wouldn’t have any reason to cross paths. But through this silly website I’ve met some of my favorite people that I’ve never met (in person).

My personal thanks goes out to the members of the blog staff. From the writers to the podcasters to the editors to the moderators and all the fine folks who support us from the mothership SBNation. I’m awed by the talent that is on this site and I’m excited to see what the new year brings.

Of course none of what we do here is possible without you, dear readers. So a sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to each and every one of you from all of us on the blog staff. Thank you for reading, thank you for commenting, thank you for coming back again and again.

God bless and all our love to you and yours in this holiday season!