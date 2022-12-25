Halftime holiday hot takes: Christmas Day marquee matchup living up to expectations

Three’s Galore

The Celtics’ historically dominant offense was built on their potent three-point shooting. During their rough patch over the past two weeks, their shooting came back to earth, but today they hit five of their first six deep balls, exploding for 19 points in the opening four-and-a-half minutes. This was a welcome sign after they shot under 30 percent in four of their last six games.

Brook Lopez Avoids Posterization

I’m not one to celebrate missed dunks, but this was among the most spectacular almost-dunks you’ll ever see. Jaylen’s had several loud slams this year, and this would’ve been the best of the season.

Good Lawdy Jaylen Brown almost brought the damn house down! pic.twitter.com/Bz9wCMVo6C — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 25, 2022

Hauser Beats the Buzzer

Sam Hauser has only shot 26 percent from three in December after shooting 46 percent in November. He missed his first two three-point attempts, but banked this one home to put an exclamation point on an outstanding offensive first quarter.

SAM HAUSER AT THE Q1 BUZZER



Celtics lead 36-28 on ABC and ESPN!#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/ZVRl75Zl9v — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2022

Containing Giannis

The Celtics did a nice job as a team to keep Giannis from the rim. Although he did hit four midrange jumpers, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin absorbed his body blows and the help defenders always closed off the driving lanes. Boston will live with Giannis hitting his jumpers if they’re preventing him from driving to the basket.

Dunking on Giannis

Remember when Brown missed his poster opportunity? Tatum didn’t miss his.