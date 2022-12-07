Al Horford added to Health and Safety Protocols and will miss the Suns game

The Boston Celtics, already without Robert Williams, will be missing Al Horford for an indefinite amount of time as he’s been added to the Health and Safety Protocols. This is the third time Horford has been under the H&SP, and he’ll need to test negative twice within 24 hours to exit the protocols. This is Boston’s first Health and Safety Protocol absence of the season.

Malcolm Brogdon - AVAILABLE

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT https://t.co/HcZ3JLHPcx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 7, 2022

Obviously, this is not ideal as the Celtics are in the middle of a road trip. On the bright side, the Celtics have a perfect 4-0 when Blake Griffin spot starts for Al Horford. Additionally, Malcolm Brogdon, who was questionable with a non-COVID illness, will be ready to go tonight after missing Monday night’s win against the Toronto Raptors.

Blake Griffin had a turn-back-the-clock performance for Boston, posting 13 points and 8 rebounds in 32 minutes. Obviously, going against Toronto’s group of bigs isn’t the same as Deandre Ayton on the Phoenix Suns, so Griffin will have a challenge ahead of him in addition to Luke Kornet, Grant Williams, and perhaps even Noah Vonleh.

Horford last tested negative almost immediately after being placed in the protocols last year in the playoff series against the Miami Heat, so a similar result would be great as Boston hopes to keep its league-leading momentum going as they continue to steamroll opponents on an almost nightly basis.

The Celtics take on the Phoenix Suns, the owners of the best record out in the West, tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.