Green With Envy podcast: NBA’s top-5 duos

On this episode of Green With Envy, hosts Will Weir (@willbon13) and Greg Maneikis (@miniminoe) start by extolling the Celtics play versus the Toronto Raptors (2:00-10:00 Marcus Smart / 10:00-17:00 Blake Griffin). Then, they took a look ahead at the rest of the road trip without Al Horford and wonder how the Celtics will deal with the likes of Deandre Ayton, Anthony Davis, and Zubac (17:00-29:00). After the break, the boys rank the NBA’s best duos (29:00-55:00) and end the episode recapping their championship victory as team Green With Envy took home a hard fought trophy.

*Note: this podcast was recorded before the Suns game.

Luke Kornet’s Time to Lord?

With the recent news that Al Horford is going to miss some time due to health and safety protocols and Rob Williams still not ready for game action, the Celtics are left to wonder how they will survive the rest of this road trip with a depleted front court. Even after handling the task of Deandre Ayton in last night’s impressive performance against a very good Phoenix Suns team, Anthony Davis and Ivica Zubac loom large for a team that has struggled against real size this year (here’s to you, Mr. Nikola Vucevic).

One has to wonder if Coach Mazzulla will turn things over to Luke Kornet earlier in games to match size with size. Blake Griffin has looked rejuvenated and quite frankly, impressive in limited action, but it would be a lot to ask of him to go from playing an NFL schedule back to an NBA schedule. This might be a great opportunity for Kornet to cut his teeth against some of the bigger problems in the league, as you never know what situations might arise come playoff time.

The NBA’s Top Duos

On a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill and Ryen Russillo had a great conversation examining Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s performance this season and where it stacks up against some of the best duos of this century, but what is the gap between them and the rest of the duos in today’s game? Is there anyone else even in the conversation for best duo in the league? Last night’s dismantling of the Suns showed just how dangerous these guys are. Not only are the consistently great, they are stomping on opponents’ hearts.

Here are some of the duos that DIDN’T make the list on this episode:

1. Joel Embiid and James Harden

2. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

3. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane

4. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

5. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

Tune into this episode to hear an extended conversation on the NBA best duos, and leave a comment below ranking your top duos in today’s game! And be sure to follow the boys on social media @greenenvypod!