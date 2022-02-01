SBN Reacts: Should the Celtics be buyers or sellers at the NBA trade deadline?

On one hand, the Celtics have underperformed this season. So it would make sense at the NBA trade deadline to sell off on some players that aren’t in the team’s long term plans.

On the other hand, the team has shown real signs of life lately and might be poised to make a 2nd half run. So it could also make sense to add to this team and see what a difference a few new faces could make.

Provide your answers in the poll linked below and feel free to elaborate in the comments section below.

