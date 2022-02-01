Celtics PRIDE podcast: Starting to feel more optimistic

The Celtics Pride Team discusses the last week of Celtics Games vs. the Heat, Pelicans, Hawks and Kings, and give reason for optimism for this team as they seem to be moving in the right direction, finally. Tune in to find out when the last time the Celtics were 2 games above .500, as well as other nerdy stats and eye-test trends. Josh and Mike explain who caught their eye on the opposing teams the Celtics played, just in time for trade-season.

They also speak to the rumblings that Dennis Schroder might be on the move at the trade deadline, and bring his last 4 games in a row of under 20 minutes played as evidence to something brewing. What would this kind of addition-by-subtraction mean for the rest of the roster? Josh thinks having Richardson play more backup point guard will both be good for the team’s ball movement and allow more playing time for Aaron Nesmith and Romeo Langford.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko @coachmotenko and Mike Minkoff, @mikeminkoffnba

