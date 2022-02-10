Celtics trade Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to the Orlando Magic in cost-saving, luxury-tax-ducking move

For the second Trade Deadline in a row, the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic engaged in a trade. This time around, the Celtics are salary dumping PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in addition to cash and a future second round pick in exchange for a future second rounder from Orlando, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The Celtics needed to dump only one of these players to get below the tax, so read into that what you will. This move sends out around $4M in salary to Orlando when the Celtics were about $800K above the tax line. It gives the team a bit more wiggle room if they need to pull off a trade with unequal salaries to be able to take back a little more without hitting the tax line. This also leaves more wiggle room in case Jaylen Brown triggers his $1.9M All-Star bonus if he’s chosen as a replacement.

Milwaukee was linked to Boston as a potential Dennis Schröder suitor, but with Donte DiVincenzo being shipped to Sacramento, that deal probably died and led to Boston to move on. This doesn’t mean that all is dead on that front as Adam Himmelsbach reported that teams are still interested in Schröder.

Hearing that there are 3 or 4 teams that remain interested in acquiring Dennis Schroder. One source says it's just about 50/50 as to whether something gets done. Cs appear to have no plans to trade Josh Richardson, source says. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 10, 2022

It’s interesting to see that Josh Richardson, despite interest from the Jazz and the Lakers, likely isn’t on the move. There are still 2.5 hours left until the deadline, so stay tuned.