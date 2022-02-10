 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Celtics trade Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to the Orlando Magic in cost-saving, luxury-tax-ducking move

Boston dips below the luxury tax with this move.

By Andrew Doxy
NBA: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

For the second Trade Deadline in a row, the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic engaged in a trade. This time around, the Celtics are salary dumping PJ Dozier and Bol Bol in addition to cash and a future second round pick in exchange for a future second rounder from Orlando, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics needed to dump only one of these players to get below the tax, so read into that what you will. This move sends out around $4M in salary to Orlando when the Celtics were about $800K above the tax line. It gives the team a bit more wiggle room if they need to pull off a trade with unequal salaries to be able to take back a little more without hitting the tax line. This also leaves more wiggle room in case Jaylen Brown triggers his $1.9M All-Star bonus if he’s chosen as a replacement.

Milwaukee was linked to Boston as a potential Dennis Schröder suitor, but with Donte DiVincenzo being shipped to Sacramento, that deal probably died and led to Boston to move on. This doesn’t mean that all is dead on that front as Adam Himmelsbach reported that teams are still interested in Schröder.

It’s interesting to see that Josh Richardson, despite interest from the Jazz and the Lakers, likely isn’t on the move. There are still 2.5 hours left until the deadline, so stay tuned.

