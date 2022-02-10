Celtics acquire Derrick White for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and picks

The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, their 2022 first round pick (protected 1-4), and a first round pick swap in 2028 to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for combo guard Derrick White.

Sources: Boston will also send Romeo Langford to San Antonio. https://t.co/jplPZMxpVw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

There had been a lot of buzz surrounding Richardson in recent days, but many reports stated Boston would only trade him if a quality asset was coming back in return.

White is averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Richardson is averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.

The big difference between the two players is the length of their contracts. Boston just extended Richardson for next season, but White is under contract for much longer. He will be on the books through the 2024-25 season. White makes $15.1 million this season and that number increases every year, ending at $18.8 million in the 2024-25 season. Per MassLive’s Brian Robb, White’s contract will be absorbed into the Evan Fournier TPE and the Celtics will generate a $11.6 million exception with Richardson’s outgoing money.