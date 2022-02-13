Celtics PRIDE podcast: trade deadline grades and what does Derrick White add to the Celtics

It’s a trade deadline reaction pod! The Celtics PRIDE Team discusses the moves to get Derrick White and Daniel Theis on Thursday. Mike and Josh give Brad Stevens an A+ grade while Adam has some concerns about the price Stevens paid for White. Adam sees the need for pick protections on the 2028 pick swap and the 2022 1st rounder. Even as a risk mitigation move, it’s the prudent thing to do and common practice among good 21st century GMs. Mike sees what Stevens traded away as a “calculated risk” to get the right fit on this team.

As Stevens stated in his Friday press conference, Derrick White “accentuates” Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. What’s not in dispute on the Celtics PRIDE podcast is the appreciation for White’s game and his expected impact on the floor with the rest of the Celtics roster. In addition, Daniel Theis’ return helps the Celtics frontcourt stay healthy and gives roster flexibility in the future.

