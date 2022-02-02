Rumors roundup: Celtics shopping Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson

As we get closer to the NBA trade deadline, a consistent pattern is emerging from the rumors that you hear. The Celtics have been “very active” and seem to be motivated to make some changes around the Jays. The most common names that keep coming up are Dennis Schröder and Josh Richardson.

Here’s the latest from Jake Fischer:

In other Celtics discussions, Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson. A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league, while the Jazz have been consistently mentioned as a possible destination for Richardson.

Old friend Jared Weiss reports on a deal package that was offered and declined.

Boston explored a deal that would send Josh Richardson and one of either Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, but Minnesota was not interested at the time as they sought to maintain flexibility for bigger moves at the deadline, sources told both myself and The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Offering up these two players makes the most logical sense. The Schröder situation has been discussed at length already. Richardson has impressed in his time here, and seems to have improved his trade value with a solid bounce back year (particularly in his shooting percentages). However, he’s not necessarily a perfect fit and ideally you’d want someone with more shooting.

The specific returns being discussed in these deals is less important than the type of framework they represent. The team is trying to get value for both players and at the same time look for a different mix that might mesh better around the core pieces.

It is noteworthy that in Fischer’s piece there are rumblings of teams interested in guys like Marcus Smart (Wolves) and Robert Williams III (Raptors). Which reminds me of something my Dad used to say. “It’s nice to want things. Doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”

I’m sure we’ll hear more in the coming week as we get closer to deadline day, but remember to take everything with the proverbial grain of salt until the news is official (or at least leaked by Woj).