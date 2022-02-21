Jayson Tatum and Team Durant fall short in NBA All-Star Game, Stephen Curry takes home MVP

In his third NBA All-Star Game, Jayson Tatum dropped eight points, four rebounds, and five assists. Tatum shot 4-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range.

The 23-year-old started the contest in place of Kevin Durant who was unable to play due to injury. He ended up playing 20:20 minutes on the night, sitting out the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Tatum was interviewed in the first half of the contest by the TNT broadcast table. Reggie Miller asked him about the Boston Celtics’ recent surge and the reasons behind it. Tatum pointed toward the team’s health as the main driving factor.

“First and foremost, it’s health. Just in the last month and a half is the healthiest we’ve been all season. At first, we had a new coach, new staff, new group of guys. We didn’t gel as fast as people probably expected. But it’s a long season. As long as we click at the right time, everything will work itself out.”

Tatum and Team Durant lost to Team LeBron, 163-160. James hit the game-winning shot on Sunday night, earning his team the win.

With the win, LeBron James notched his fifth win in a row at the All-Star Game. The teams he has drafted are an undefeated 5-0 since the new All-Star Game format was implemented.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named MVP. He nailed 16 threes and tallied 50 points, falling just two points short of the all-time record for most points in an All-Star game (Anthony Davis, 2017).

Curry (technically) broke fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson’s NBA record for most three-pointers in a game (14).