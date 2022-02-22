Report: Celtics ownership preparing bid to host All-Star Game

According to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe, Wyv Grousbeck, Steven Pagliuca, and the Boston Celtics’ ownership group are preparing a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game. No action has been taken yet, but the group has reportedly begun taking the necessary steps in order to submit an application.

Boston has not hosted the All-Star Game since 1964. The Celtics played host at what was then the Boston Garden, marking their fourth time hosting the event, including the first two All-Star Games ever assembled. But since then, the spectacle has never returned to Beantown.

The next open slot to host a game isn’t until 2025. Indianapolis is set as the venue in 2023, while Salt Lake City will host the following year.

Since the Celtics do not own TD Garden (the Boston Bruins do), negotiations would have to take place between the two franchises in order to work something out. The financial hoops have not been worth it for Celtics’ ownership thus far, so according to Washburn, intervention from Mayor Michelle Wu would likely be necessary.

Grouseback and Pagliuca even showing interest to host the weekend's events speaks volumes, said Washburn, as they have been so hesitant to do so in the past. But after 58 years, it might be time to bring the All-Star Game back to Boston.