Celtics PRIDE podcast: what’s in store for the final 22 games?

Adam and Mike run a two-man weave this week and attempt to answer the question of the season, “who is this team?” How does the recent winning streak fit with the first half struggles? How will the Celtics play for the remaining 22 games? What seeding in the playoffs are we expecting? Is home court advantage important for this team? Who are we afraid of playing in the playoffs?

The guys look at the 7-8 teams in the wide open Eastern Conference playoff race and discuss how they match up against the Celtics. What will Brooklyn look like? How will Embiid and Harden fit?

Finally, Mike and Adam discuss predictions for the final stretch of games and briefly discuss buyout options.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko (@coachmotenko) and Mike Minkoff (@mikeminkoffnba)

Email: at celticspridepodcast@gmail.com

