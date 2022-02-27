Celtics to sign Matt Ryan from the G-League to a two-way contract

The Boston Celtics are planning to fill their second two-way spot with non-QB Matt Ryan who plays for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G-League, according to Marc Stein.

The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold.



— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2022

With Isaiah Thomas also being a player for the Grand Rapids Gold, this might not be the G-League signing that Celtics fans were searching for, but it is a good way to use that second two-way spot to finish the year out. Sam Hauser was the player under that contract, but after the deadline left the Celtics with 10 players under contract, Sam Hauser was converted to a regular guaranteed contract.

Matt Ryan has appeared in 16 games for the Gold this season, averaging 18.6 points to go with 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 3.8 3-pointers made on 43/39/96% shooting splits. He fits the bill of a shooter with size at 6’7” after Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka have noted that to be a priority since the deadline.

Whoever was going to end up in that two-way slot likely isn’t going to be a significant contributor this season, but this is an opportunity to see what the Celtics have in this player with 1.5 months left in the regular season. Be on the lookout for an official notification of this signing sometime after tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.