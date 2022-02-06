 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 2/6/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons
Bruno Fernando vs Pistons 2/4/22
Globe Timberwolves reportedly trying to trade for Marcus Smart

Celtics reportedly have received multiple offers for Dennis Schroder ahead of the trade deadline

CelticsBlog Discussion topic: Should fans care if the Boston Celtics pay the luxury tax or not?

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic Game #55 2/6/22

Celtics .com 2/6 Putnam Pregame Interview: J-Rich on the Energy Shift

2/6 Game Preview: Celtics at Magic

NBC Sports Boston Robert Williams explains what’s fueled Celtics’ recent turnaround, win streak

NESN Potential Jaylen Brown All-Star Bonus May Impact Celtics’ Trade Deadline

NBA Rumors: Here’s Celtics ‘Priority’ At Trade Deadline

Celtics Rumors: This Team ‘Definitely Trying’ For Marcus Smart Trade

Celtics Wire WATCH: Has J-Rich played his way to being unavailable at the deadline?

Celtics history: Bird wins ’88 3-point contest; Humphries born

Report: Bucks, Bulls have ‘offers on the table’ for Celtics’ Schroder

WATCH: What can we expect from Boston at the 2022 NBA trade deadline?

Celtics nabbed 6th-best player dealt at deadline in HoopsHype analysis

Celtics at Magic: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Hardwood Houdini 3 Boston Celtics trade targets with Juan Hernangomez TPE

Brian Robb: Celtics ‘absolutely’ should swap Marcus Smart for John Collins

Chowder and Champions Boston Celtics finding sweet spot during recent win streak

Boston Celtics Rumors: 2 players the team could sell high at the deadline

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic preview, injury report, and info - February 6, 2022

The Sports Hub Sports Hub Celtics Show: Winning streak reaction, Marcus Smart’s strong play, what will happen at trade deadline?

Indy Star Pacers coach Rick Carlisle reflects on Bill Fitch’s life, legacy

Sportskeeda “Who the f you talking to?” - Kendrick Perkins recalls hilarious story of Kevin Garnett turning down Joakim Noah’s workout request as the Boston Celtics get ready to retire his jersey

Fadeaway World Kevin Garnett Reveals What Larry Bird Told Him About Celtics Fans

Essentially Sports Jaylen Brown to Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons To Celtics: Massive Three Team Trade Idea Solves James Harden Saga

Bleacher Report Buy, Sell, Stay Put: What Every NBA Team Should Do at the 2022 Trade Deadline

Sportsnaut Celtics eye season sweep over Magic, 5-game streak

Sportscasting NBA Trade Deadline: Teams Hoping for a $13 Million Windfall at the Deadline Will Shape a Lot of Outcomes


Heavy Trade Proposal Lands Celtics Much-Needed Stretch 4

Celtics Starter Sends Strong Message on Mentality Shift

Clutch Points 2 players the Celtics must trade for to keep the gravy train rolling

