Must C’s: Jaylen Brown puts Mo Bamba on a poster

The Celtics had a reasonably comfortable lead against the Orlando Magic, but Boston gave up a few buckets and it felt like they needed some kind of spark. Well, Jaylen Brown brought more than a spark. He lit a blowtorch to the Magic and Mo Bamba in particular with this play.

JAYLEN BROWN ON MO BAMBA’S HEAD pic.twitter.com/PIKMGMA2ss — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2022

When asked about it post-game, Brown was low key as usual.

Jaylen Brown on posterizing Mo Bomba: "I think I closed my eyes to be honest. Just a great pass from Smart. Energy play for us, get us going. Get us on a nice little run and secure the win. It's a regular day at the office." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 7, 2022

Ho hum, no big deal. Just an everyday, casual, walk in the park with your eyes closed I guess.

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics are “taking it one game at a time. Finding some continuity and consistency. We had some adversity, but we’re just taking it one game at a time.”

In other dunking news, Payton Pritchard recorded his first career dunk. Which had to be a lot of fun for the young man.

PAYTON PRITCHARD DUNK pic.twitter.com/ko46wjxGDx — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 7, 2022

The Celtics are winners of 5 straight games and that’s reason enough to celebrate these fun little moments.

The vibes (as the kids say) are immaculate.