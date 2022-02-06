 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Must C’s: Jaylen Brown puts Mo Bamba on a poster

Mo money mo problems for Bamba when Jaylen is soaring in

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Boston Celtics v Orlando Magic Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Celtics had a reasonably comfortable lead against the Orlando Magic, but Boston gave up a few buckets and it felt like they needed some kind of spark. Well, Jaylen Brown brought more than a spark. He lit a blowtorch to the Magic and Mo Bamba in particular with this play.

When asked about it post-game, Brown was low key as usual.

Ho hum, no big deal. Just an everyday, casual, walk in the park with your eyes closed I guess.

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics are “taking it one game at a time. Finding some continuity and consistency. We had some adversity, but we’re just taking it one game at a time.”

In other dunking news, Payton Pritchard recorded his first career dunk. Which had to be a lot of fun for the young man.

The Celtics are winners of 5 straight games and that’s reason enough to celebrate these fun little moments.

The vibes (as the kids say) are immaculate.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...