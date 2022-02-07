Dennis Schroder on trade rumors: “It is what it is”

You’ve heard it before. The “it’s a business” quip. And, as we’re all aware, when someone says that, they’re not remotely upset. Not even a little bit.

With Dennis Schröder, it’s actually quite hard to tell. He wears his shades at press conferences, speaks to reporters with a rich, steady timbre, and keeps it short and by the book. He even did so when asked about the idea that he has been appearing in trade rumors for some time.

“Whenever it happens, it happens,” he said. “It is what it is. It’s a business, but I like the guys, the organization. I love them. So, [at the] end of the day, when I go somewhere else, that’s how the business goes. But I love the guys here and if I’m staying here, of course, that would be better.”

It’s entirely possible that that won’t be the case. Schröder has been a constant for the Celtics as far as trade rumors go. As he seemed to comfortably note, he’s used to it by now. He’s been in the league for nine years, and he’s been moved twice before — he was dealt from Atlanta to Oklahoma City, then from the Thunder to the Lakers, all in a matter of four seasons. And though he’s never been traded midseason before, Schröder is used to popping up in rumors.

He’s even appeared in a few this week. Matt Moore of the Action Network reported Sunday that the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have put deals on the table for Schröder, though the details of those offers are unknown. Moore notes that it would be a cost-cutting measure; he also wrote that “[another] option is the annual Marcus Smart discussion that never leads to anything. They’ve looked at trading smart a dozen times in recent years and it never materializes. They can’t quit Marcus Smart.”

“I’m not an agent, but I know that my contract is low,” Schröder added. “So at the end of the day, I don’t know if you can get something out of that. Like I said, I’m not an agent, but probably my agent doing his job right now and talking to whoever he’s got to talk to and he’s going to figure it out.”

In the meantime, though, Schröder is a Boston Celtic, where his role is as a key reserve. Though he’s been a starter in the past, and is sometimes in and out of the first rotation depending on Boston’s overall health, he’s aware of his responsibilities, and has no gripes with them.

“Just being a professional,” he said of coming off the bench. “Do everything I do. I mean, nothing’s changed. Just preparing myself like I do every day and come out ready to play.”

Schröder signed a one-year, $5.89 million contract with Boston over the summer. He’s averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists through 47 games played.