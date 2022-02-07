Discussion topic: What if the Celtics stand pat at the trade deadline?

The weeks leading up to the NBA trade deadline are filled with expectation and anticipation. Fans can see every day just what the team has and dream about adding an extra piece or two to fill in for what they don’t have. I don’t follow site statistics very closely, but I do know that aside from the NBA draft, it is the most popular time of the year for fans (even more than the playoffs if you can believe it).

This year is no exception. As recently as a few weeks ago, there was a strong desire from many fans (sometimes myself included) to “blow it up” to various degrees. Now the team has won 5 in a row and fans seem a bit torn on being “buyers” or “sellers” or more likely some combination of both.

But often enough, we’ve seen a trade deadline come and go with no impact moves. For the purpose of this post, let’s define what I mean by “impact.” I would say that if the team trades Dennis Schroder, even if it is only a move to reduce their tax bill, that would be at least some impact on the roster since he’s a legit rotation player.

A no (or very low) impact trade might be to deal Bol Bol and/or PJ Dozier for tax relief (perhaps with a 2nd round pick attached). You could throw Bruno Fernando in that camp as well.

The question I pose here is this: How would you feel if the Celtics make no impact moves at the deadline? (and why?)