Celtics PRIDE podcast: upcoming point guard parade and offensive and defensive trends

In the latest episode of the Celtics PRIDE podcast, Adam, Josh and Mike prepare for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta by taking a look at the past three games, including notes on two meetings with the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham, and how Al Horford’s absence vs. the Pacers is just the latest reminder of why not to misperceive his Horford’s value.

The Pride Guys also take a deeper dive into the advanced statistics they’ve found most intriguing of late: Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating, and Net Rating, and their impacts on the Celtics chances in the playoffs. Specifically, they bring up how those three stats have impacted likelihood of making the conference finals over the past ten years, quoting Andrew Schlecht and Alex Spears recently on The Athletic NBA Show.

Mike looks closer at our offense and how the numbers have been trending since December 31, and since February 1st, and then Josh wonders what other contributing factors would impact our success in these categories? Would the jump in age from Brad Stevens’ recent personnel moves be involved? And more specifically, are these metrics for real?

Mike and Josh then end the pod by pouring over the upcoming schedule, including notes on the recent play of Ja Morant who the Celtics face on Thursday. The next three home games host some of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA with Trae Young, Morant, and then Kyrie Irving all being welcomed to Boston.

