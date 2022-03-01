 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaylen Brown leaves game vs. Hawks

The Celtics All-Star stepped awkwardly on De’Andre Hunter’s foot and crumpled to the ground.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

In the early stages of the first quarter against the Hawks, Jaylen Brown stepped awkwardly on De’Andre Hunter’s foot in transition. After remaining on the floor for about a minute, Brown headed straight to the locker room under his own power.

It’s unclear whether he hurt his ankle or knee, but he immediately grabbed his hamstring after hitting the parquet. Earlier in the year, Brown missed thirteen games with a hamstring strain.

After scoring and assisting on Boston’s first two buckets, Brown was replaced by Derrick White with the starters and Aaron Nesmith has seen early minutes in the first quarter against Atlanta as the first wing off the bench.

UPDATE: Per the Celtics, Brown will not return with a right ankle sprain. Considering the number of worse injury outcomes, an ankle sprain is relatively good news. After facing the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Celtics will have three days off before facing the Nets on Sunday.

