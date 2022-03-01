Jaylen Brown leaves game vs. Hawks

In the early stages of the first quarter against the Hawks, Jaylen Brown stepped awkwardly on De’Andre Hunter’s foot in transition. After remaining on the floor for about a minute, Brown headed straight to the locker room under his own power.

Jaylen Brown went back to the locker room after this play pic.twitter.com/orPTwqBRBU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 2, 2022

It’s unclear whether he hurt his ankle or knee, but he immediately grabbed his hamstring after hitting the parquet. Earlier in the year, Brown missed thirteen games with a hamstring strain.

Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 2, 2022

After scoring and assisting on Boston’s first two buckets, Brown was replaced by Derrick White with the starters and Aaron Nesmith has seen early minutes in the first quarter against Atlanta as the first wing off the bench.

UPDATE: Per the Celtics, Brown will not return with a right ankle sprain. Considering the number of worse injury outcomes, an ankle sprain is relatively good news. After facing the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Celtics will have three days off before facing the Nets on Sunday.