 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Must C’s: Celtics hold mini-reunion after win in Charlotte

Boston is a brotherhood.

By wjsy
/ new
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Last night in Charlotte, the Celtics had a 2017 and 2018 class reunion. After Boston’s 115-101 win, players from both Eastern Conference Finals teams met at center court.

It’s bittersweet really, because it’s a squad we never got a chance to see materialize. In the summer of 2017, Gordon Hayward signed as a free agent in the hopes of joining Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, and Jaylen Brown. Daniel Theis and Jayson Tatum would be rookies that year, too. Instead, Hayward would team up with Kyrie Irving after IT was traded later that offseason to Cleveland.

Thomas’ career would get derailed by a hip injury and multiple surgeries.

Rozier was part of a sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to Boston. Horford decided to leave the Celtics before knowing that Walker was on his way and has hinted that that might have affected his free agency decision.

But for one night, that crew shared the floor for the first time — as opponents, sure, but Boston will always be a brotherhood.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...