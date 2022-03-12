SBN Reacts: NBA fans consider the Celtics to be contenders

Thank you for your responses in this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. To sign up for our national survey, click on the link below.

The Boston Celtics have won 5 straight games and 16 of their last 18. In fact, all the metrics seem to be trending in the Celtics direction.

The Efficiency Landscape. What Jumps Out? pic.twitter.com/IlZtVcjD7n — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) March 11, 2022

The Celtics currently sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference, just percentage points behind the Bulls. They are 4 games out of first place and 1.5 games behind the 2nd place Bucks.

Only time will tell if this group can keep this momentum going well into the playoffs but it is better to be hitting your stride at the end of the season than the beginning. With a championship level defense, a soon-to-be MVP candidate, a 2nd all star level, and supporting cast with no weak links in the rotation, there’s a lot to like on this team.

Meanwhile...

