Must C’s: Jaylen Brown posterizes Maxi Kleber, daps up Kevin Garnett

Jaylen Brown put down a dunk that was rivaled in ferocity only by Kevin Garnett’s reaction against the Dallas Mavericks.
Brown sliced through two defenders, then took flight overtop of Maxi Kleber with three and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. The poster dunk, which took place right in front of the Big Ticket, elicited a big reaction from Garnett.
After baptizing Kleber, Brown dapped up Garnett, causing the TD Garden to erupt on KG Day.
OMG JAYLEN BROWN CAUGHT A BODY pic.twitter.com/BzqtNRD9YJ— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022
Here’s the reaction from KG’s teammates, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, in attendance for his number retirement ceremony after the game:
the Big 3 reacting to THAT Jaylen Brown dunk pic.twitter.com/U20KUbz2tj— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022
And another look:
JAYLEN BROWN TAKES FLIGHT!— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
Jaylen Brown throws down a SLAM and get's some love from The Big Ticket!
Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/cbK18phIHu
And now in slo-mo:
Jaylen Brown with AUTHORITY! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/6Okd3V0QME— NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2022
It was beautiful symbolism to dap Garnett up near the TD Garden stanchion, where KG’s pregame intensity was most prominent.
Following that dunk, the Celtics built on their lead, up 47-38 at halftime. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 17. Brown has 7 points and leads Boston with two assists.
