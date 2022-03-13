 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Must C’s: Jaylen Brown posterizes Maxi Kleber, daps up Kevin Garnett

Brown made Kleber regret jumping, then got the seal of approval from the man of the hour.

By Michael Pearce
Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown put down a dunk that was rivaled in ferocity only by Kevin Garnett’s reaction against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown sliced through two defenders, then took flight overtop of Maxi Kleber with three and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. The poster dunk, which took place right in front of the Big Ticket, elicited a big reaction from Garnett.

After baptizing Kleber, Brown dapped up Garnett, causing the TD Garden to erupt on KG Day.

Here’s the reaction from KG’s teammates, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, in attendance for his number retirement ceremony after the game:

And another look:

And now in slo-mo:

It was beautiful symbolism to dap Garnett up near the TD Garden stanchion, where KG’s pregame intensity was most prominent.

Following that dunk, the Celtics built on their lead, up 47-38 at halftime. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 17. Brown has 7 points and leads Boston with two assists.

