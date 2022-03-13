Must C’s: Jaylen Brown posterizes Maxi Kleber, daps up Kevin Garnett

Jaylen Brown put down a dunk that was rivaled in ferocity only by Kevin Garnett’s reaction against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brown sliced through two defenders, then took flight overtop of Maxi Kleber with three and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. The poster dunk, which took place right in front of the Big Ticket, elicited a big reaction from Garnett.

After baptizing Kleber, Brown dapped up Garnett, causing the TD Garden to erupt on KG Day.

OMG JAYLEN BROWN CAUGHT A BODY pic.twitter.com/BzqtNRD9YJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

Here’s the reaction from KG’s teammates, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, in attendance for his number retirement ceremony after the game:

the Big 3 reacting to THAT Jaylen Brown dunk pic.twitter.com/U20KUbz2tj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

And another look:

And now in slo-mo:

It was beautiful symbolism to dap Garnett up near the TD Garden stanchion, where KG’s pregame intensity was most prominent.

Following that dunk, the Celtics built on their lead, up 47-38 at halftime. Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics with 17. Brown has 7 points and leads Boston with two assists.